DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DKSH Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of DKSHF stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. DKSH has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $69.50.
DKSH Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DKSH
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.