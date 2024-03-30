DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of DKSHF stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. DKSH has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

