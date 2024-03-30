Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLMFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Diploma Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 3,722 ($47.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,135.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,391.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,255.01. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,574 ($32.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,870 ($48.91).

Diploma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 6,333.33%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

