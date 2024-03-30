Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 966,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 248,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,316. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.