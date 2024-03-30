Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.75. 392,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

