Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Shares Up 19.7%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACUGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $61.35. 5,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWACU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

