dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and $123,112.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,281,119 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9718803 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $104,489.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

