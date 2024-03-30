Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 235 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.96. 3,742,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

