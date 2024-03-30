Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 124 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

