Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 744 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

