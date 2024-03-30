Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $556.40. 1,146,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,267. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.