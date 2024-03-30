Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 205.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,157,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

