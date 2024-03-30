Delta Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 774.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.