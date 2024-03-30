Delta Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

MMM traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,014. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.