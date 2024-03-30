Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $169.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

