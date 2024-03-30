Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.74. 1,426,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.72.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

