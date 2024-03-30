Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.53

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 29193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Further Reading

