Dantai Capital Ltd Takes $1.24 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Shopify makes up 1.6% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

