Dantai Capital Ltd Purchases 1,475 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dantai Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.0% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,709. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

