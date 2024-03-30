Dantai Capital Ltd Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dantai Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 2.2% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,008,000 after buying an additional 284,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSCI traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $560.45. 338,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,228. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.90. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

