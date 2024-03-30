Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $249.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

