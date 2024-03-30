Creditcoin Price Up 10.3% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $339.17 million and $58.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

