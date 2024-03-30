Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Christopher Aldersley Sells 1,330 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.69), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,743.84).

Cranswick Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 4,096 ($51.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,023.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,814.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,940 ($37.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,210 ($53.20).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.32) to GBX 4,921 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.92) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.67).

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.