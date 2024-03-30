Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.