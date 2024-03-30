Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $12.71 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.71 or 0.00018104 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.97 billion and $218.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00025704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

