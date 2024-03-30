Coq Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $372.67 million and approximately $38.18 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000495 USD and is up 11.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $25,859,433.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

