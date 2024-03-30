CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CONX Price Performance

Shares of CONX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. CONX has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONX by 85.4% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 642,028 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in CONX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CONX by 1,662.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 279,662 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in CONX by 420.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317,516 shares during the last quarter.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.