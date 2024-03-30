Conflux Price Tops $0.49 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $79.08 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,039.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.77 or 0.00853483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00145744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00047842 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00187739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00140833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,985,081,326 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,579,783 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,984,917,320.24 with 3,847,417,309.95 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.4852138 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $86,252,206.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

