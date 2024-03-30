Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.70. 28,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,557. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

