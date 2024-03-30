Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 188,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

