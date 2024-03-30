Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 18,743 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

