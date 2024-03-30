Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

