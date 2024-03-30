Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.02 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

