Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $25.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,622,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.10. 257,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,975. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $134.69 and a 52-week high of $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.57.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

