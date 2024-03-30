Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 6,862,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

