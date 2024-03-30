Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.39. 6,784,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.