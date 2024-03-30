Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The firm has a market cap of $380.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.88.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.