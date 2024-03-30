Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 4.6%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $268.43 and last traded at $268.43. 3,933,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,888,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 981.93 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 759,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,220,321. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

