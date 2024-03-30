CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $215.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.88. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

