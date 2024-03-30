Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.3935 per share. This is a positive change from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Clicks Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

