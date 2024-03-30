City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $336.21

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.21 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 310.20 ($3.92). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.98), with a volume of 16,627 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.72. The company has a market capitalization of £159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,086.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,379.31%.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

