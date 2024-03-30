Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.63.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

