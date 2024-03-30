Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVTY. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Insider Activity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $139.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

