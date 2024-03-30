Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.18 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

