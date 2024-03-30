Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2,508.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,354 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

