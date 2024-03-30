Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $152.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

