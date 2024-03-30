Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 57,407 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,407 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

