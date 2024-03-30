Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.