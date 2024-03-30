Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $216.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.38.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

