Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 24,758 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

