Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 173,302 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,302 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $105.83 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

